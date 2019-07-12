Area 51 is target of nearly 500K volunteers to ‘storm’ the site
About 500,000 people are signing up on Facebook to find out what goes on at Area 51 in Nevada.
Is it possible to find out what is at Area 51, the mysterious research base northwest of Las Vegas?
Apparently nearly a half-million people are willing to put their lives on the line to find out on Sept. 20.
A tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook has 469,000 people signed up to storm the base. The figure is growing by the minute.
The event,“Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” is inviting anybody to join a “Naruto run” — a Japanese manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backwards and heads forward — into Area 51.
Area 51 has been the focus of conspiracy theories for decades, and many people think it is where the U.S. government stores secrets about aliens.
In 2013, Area 51 was officially acknowledged as a military site, but theories live on.