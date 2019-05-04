At least 1 injured in crash on US 95 near Beatty

(NHP Southern Command via Twitter)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Beatty on Friday afternoon.

At least one person was injured in the crash, which happened on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Beatty, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 4:30 p.m.

#TrafficAlert Injury crash involving 3 vehicles US-95 southbound at Nye County Mile Marker 60 (traffic being diverted around Stagecoach Hotel in Beatty NV). Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 3, 2019

Traffic was being diverted around the StageCoach Hotel and Casino, at 900 U.S. 95, the Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon.

Further information about the crash or the person injured was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.