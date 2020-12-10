At least 5 bicyclists dead, 3 injured after crash involving truck

At least five bicyclists were killed and three injured Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Southbound U.S. Highway 95 was closed Thursday at the Nelson cutoff because of a crash that left at least five bicyclists dead. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A group ride consisting of about 20 bicyclists turned deadly Thursday morning when a box truck hit the cyclists and their safety escort vehicle, killing at least five and injuring three more on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.

Among the bicyclists was former Las Vegas police officer Michael Anderson, who retired last month after 22 years on the force.

“It’s just the worst thing I could ever see in my life,” he said to a group of reporters Thursday afternoon, about 12 miles from the scene of the crash, as he fought back tears.

“I DON’T KNOW HOW TO SAY THIS”: Michael Anderson was riding with other bicyclists in an annual ride they do near Nelson, NV when a box truck hit his group. We will have the full interview online shortly. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/8q1ZB0WscI — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) December 10, 2020

According to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka, the crash occurred at about 9:40 a.m. on a stretch of highway surrounded by miles of open desert. Northbound U.S. 95 reopened about 2:30 p.m., although southbound lanes were expected to be closed for the investigation and for clean-up efforts until at least 4 p.m. Traffic was being detoured onto Nelson Road.

At the time of the crash, Smaka said, some of the bicyclists had been riding behind their safety escort vehicle for cover from increasing winds. The white, unmarked box truck first hit those bicyclists, pinning them against their safety escort vehicle, before pushing the escort vehicle forward into the other bicyclists.

Of the three injured bicyclists, one was flown to University Medical Center in critical condition and another was taken by ambulance with survivable injuries. A third had minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital.

Anderson, the retired police officer, said the group had set out Thursday morning from M Resort in the far south Las Vegas Valley to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop — just as the group has done each year for the past 15 years.

If the crash had not occurred, the group would have continued on from Searchlight to Nipton and Jean before looping back toward the resort.

Anderson did not mention any special circumstances surrounding this year’s group ride, but Lelani Gonzalez, a manager at Pro Cyclery, a local bike shop, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the group was on an informal ride to celebrate the retirement of one of the bicyclists.

Gonzalez said she heard briefly from one of the shop’s employees who was on the ride and survived, although the employee did not provide further details about the crash.

“He was just beside himself,” she said. “He couldn’t even talk.”

What caused the box truck to hit the bicyclists was under investigation Thursday, but Smaka, the Highway Patrol trooper, said impairment was not suspected, and that the truck driver was cooperating with investigators.

Nevada law requires drivers to maintain at least 3 feet of space when passing bicyclists.

Before Thursday morning’s crash, only three bicyclists had been killed on Clark County roadways this year — down 50 percent from 2019, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Alexis Egeland, Katelyn Newberg and Glenn Puit contributed to this report.