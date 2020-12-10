64°F
At least 5 bicyclists dead after crash involving truck near Searchlight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 10:58 am
 
Updated December 10, 2020 - 12:56 pm
U.S. 95 closed southbound at Nelson cutoff due because of a crash that left at least five bicyc ...
U.S. 95 closed southbound at Nelson cutoff due because of a crash that left at least five bicyclists dead. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A group ride consisting of about 20 bicyclists turned deadly Thursday morning when a box truck hit a vehicle following the bicyclists, killing at least five and injuring four more on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.

The group was on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclist’s retirement, according to Lelani Gonzalez, a manager at Pro Cyclery, a local bike shop. Gonzalez said she heard briefly from one of the shop’s employees who was on the ride and survived, although the employee did not provide further details about the crash.

“He was just beside himself. He couldn’t even talk,” Gonzalez said.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. north of Searchlight. The highway will be closed until about 6 p.m. for the investigation and clean-up efforts, and all traffic was being detoured onto Nelson Road.

Clay Weeks, another Pro Cyclery employee, also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the bicyclists’ friends had few details.

“I don’t know exactly who’s good and who’s not,” he said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available. The Nevada Highway Patrol is advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

