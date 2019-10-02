77°F
At Zion National Park, condor’s first flight historic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2019 - 5:27 pm
 

The 1,000th California condor to hatch since efforts began to bring the endangered bird back from the brink of extinction took its first flight into adulthood last week inside Zion National Park — a milestone for the species.

In 1982, there were 22 California condors on Earth. The remaining wild condors were rounded up for a captive breeding program that led to a resurgence in the population starting in 1992.

Condor chick No. 1,000 took its first flight from its nest cave in the Utah park on Sept. 25, according to a news release Tuesday from the park.

The bird is the first wild-hatched chick to fledge within the park since the 1990s recovery efforts, and it’s likely the first bird to fledge in the park in 100 years.

Two park visitors witnessed Condor 1,000’s first flight, the release stated. It added that although the chick’s first try at flying was “ungraceful,” the bird landed safely and is doing well in the care of its parents.

The chick’s mother, condor 409, and father, condor 523, have been together for two years, the park has said. Condor chick 1,000 is its mother’s third confirmed chick, but is the first chick to fledge successfully.

Condor 409 has lived in the park for about a decade. Both mother and father were released near the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona in the 1990s, Zion spokeswoman Eugenne Moisa told the Review-Journal in July.

The chick’s flight comes amid the 100th anniversary of Zion National Park. Condors rarely make their home in Zion, and if they are seen they are usually just passing through, the park previously said.

The chick is advanced for its age after fledging at 4.5 months — early than the average of 6 months but still within the observed age range of a fledged condor, the park said.

Park rangers and volunteers continue to keep a close eye on the chick, which has been seen flapping its wings, an exercise that will build the chick’s muscles for more graceful future flights, the park said.

“We are absolutely thrilled that #1000 is doing so well,” Russell Norvell, the Avian Conservation Program Coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, was quoted in the release.

Today there are more than 500 California condors, with half of those living in the wild across Arizona, Utah, California and Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. About 96 condors are flying free in northern Arizona and southern Utah, the release said.

Due to the condors’ activity and nest near Angels Landing, the rock climbing routes on the east face of the popular cliffs remain closed until further notice, the park said.

According to the release, condor parents 409 and 523 have about a year to care for their chick, which will then be a full-fledged condor and leave the nest for good.

Potential visitors to Zion National Park are advised that work on Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge is set to continue through March, and drivers can expect delays.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

