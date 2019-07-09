1,000th California condor of recovery effort hatches in Zion park

In 1982, there were only 22 living California condors on Earth. Today there are more than 500, spread across Arizona, Utah, California, and Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

This April 8, 2019 photo provided by the National Parks Service shows a California condor in Zion National Park in Utah. On Thursday, May 30, 2019, park rangers said they suspect a pair of endangered California condors has hatched their first egg because of behavior changes between the male and female birds. (National Parks Service via AP)

A condor seen at Zion National Park. (The Peregrine Fund)

A condor nest at Zion National Park. (The Peregrine Fund)

A condor at Cable Mountain in Zion National Park. (The Peregrine Fund)

Biologists at Zion National Park have recorded the 1,000th California condor chick to hatch since efforts began in earnest to bring the endangered bird back from the edge of extinction.

In 1982, there were only 22 living California condors on Earth. The last remaining wild condors were rounded up for a captive breeding program that led to a resurgence in the population starting in 1992.

There are more than 500 California condors alive today with half of those living in the wild across Arizona, Utah, California, and Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

According to the park, biologists discovered the Zion chick in a nest on cliffs just north of Angels Landing, and estimate the egg was laid in March and hatched in May.

The chick’s mother, condor 409, and father, condor 523, have been together for two years. It’s 409’s third confirmed chick, and if it manages to take flight and strike out on its own in November, it will be the first of her chicks to fledge sucessfully.

Lead poisoning is the greatest danger to condors in the wild, but efforts from hunters and conservationists have reduced the amount of lead in the condors’ habitat.

