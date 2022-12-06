Atomic testing museum rebranded to ignite spark

The former National Atomic Testing Museum introduced a new brand with a goal of attracting more visitors.

A shorter name is leading to better exposure for the facility formerly known as the National Atomic Testing Museum.

Now christened the Atomic Museum, it is introducing a new brand and a new mission of attracting more visitors, the museum said in a news release.

“Atomic and Vegas are two of the most powerful words in the English language,” Rob McCoy, the museum’s chief executive officer, said in the release. “Combining the two only enhances our appeal to broader audiences. By adding new and expanded perspectives related to nuclear history at the museum, we look forward to engendering a greater sense of excitement and curiosity for all things atomic.”

Aiming to appeal to Las Vegas locals and visitors from around the globe, the museum, at 755 E. Flamingo Road, seeks to highlight programming, exhibits and content emphasizing not only nuclear history, but also a broader understanding of social, political and popular cultural impacts associated with the Atomic Age.

Since opening, the museum has established one of the most comprehensive collections of atomic history in the world. The current collection encompasses thousands of rare photographs, videos, more than 3,500 artifacts and scientific and nuclear reports and data.

