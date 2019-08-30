Authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ death at Burning Man festival

An investigation is underway into a man’s “suspicious” death Thursday at Burning Man, a weeklong event held annually in the Black Rock Desert in Northern Nevada.

"Burners" surrounded by playa dust climb onto an art installation titled "Night of the Climb" at Burning Man in Gerlach,Aug. 27, 2018. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

An investigation is underway into a man’s “suspicious” death Thursday at Burning Man, a weeklong event held annually in the Black Rock Desert, a Northern Nevada dry lake bed.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old Shane Billingham by the Washoe County medical examiner’s office. Investigators had not determined his cause and manner of death or city and state of residence as of Friday morning.

According to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, Billingham had already been pronounced dead by medical staff within the festival grounds by the time deputies had arrived at Black Rock City, described by Burning Man officials as “a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance” about 100 miles north of Reno.

Investigators then “secured” the scene, and Billingham’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

“The cause and manner of death remains under investigation as suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said.

Burning Man 2019 began Aug. 25 and will end Monday. The annual event got its start in 1986 in San Francisco.

A request for comment from Burning Man officials was not immediately returned Friday morning.

