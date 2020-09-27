79°F
Authorities seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 8:49 am
 

A motorcyclist was struck and killed Sunday morning northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, and authorities are looking for the driver who struck him.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. northbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 79 in Clark County, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release. A black Volkswagen sedan was behind the red Indian Motorcycle and struck its rear wheel.

“The adult male rider of the motorcycle was ejected and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and pronounced deceased,” the release said. “The unknown driver of the (Volkswagen) sedan fled the scene on foot and is still outstanding.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information can call NHP at 702-486-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

