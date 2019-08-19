Big Bend fire burns 224 acres near Laughlin

A brush fire outside of Laughlin was about 75 percent contained Monday evening.

Crews battle a brush fire near the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. The fire has burned about 200-225 acres as of Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, and was 50 percent contained, said fire officials. (San Bernardino County Fire District via Twitter)

Crews make repairs to power lines in a burned area from the fire at Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, south of Laughlin, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews make repairs to power lines in a burned area from the fire at Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, south of Laughlin, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews make repairs to power lines in a burned area from the fire at Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, south of Laughlin, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, south of Laughlin, has closed some roads in the area, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A brush fire that has burned 224 acres outside of Laughlin was about 75 percent contained Monday night, officials said.

“We don’t know when it will be totally contained, but it will be a slow process because of the heat,” said Jennifer Ramella, spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, south of Laughlin.

Ramella said there will be one helicopter and one engine patrolling tonight, primarily monitoring interior hot spots because there is no forward movement on the perimeter of the fire.

The park remains closed, but Ramella said the goal is to have it reopened Thursday.

There have been no injuries, and no structures were in danger Monday, she said. Some downed transmission poles were replaced overnight by power company crews.

A 10-mile stretch of Needles Highway that runs through the park is closed due to the fire, but Ramella said it should reopen by Tuesday.

Several municipal fire crews that fought the fire Sunday were recalled overnight, including crews from Clark County and Boulder City.

Ramella said 130 personnel are still on site, from the Nevada Division of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.