Boulder City’s first mayor Robert Ferraro died Saturday at age 81

Robert Stanley Ferraro (courtesy)

Former Boulder City Mayor Robert Stanley Ferraro died of natural causes Saturday in the city he served for more than three decades.

He was 81.

Ferraro was appointed to the Boulder City Council in 1976 and became the city’s first mayor in 1999, serving six separate terms before retiring from public 0ffice in 2008.

As mayor Ferraro presided over the acquisition of 200 square miles of federal land to the south and west of the city, making it the largest incorporated city in Nevada. Ferraro also led an effort to block large-scale development in the city with an ordinance that controlled growth by required voters to pre-approve the sale of an acre or more of city-owned land.

During campaign season, Ferraro knocked on every Boulder City voter’s door. He ran successfully for election nine times.

He was named Nevada Public Official of the Year in 1986, Community Leader of the Year in 2001 and served on the boards of several organizations in Southern Nevada. Ferraro was honored with the Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s Heart of the Community award in 2013.

Outside of public service Ferraro was an avid collector and authority of rare Nevada artifacts as well as a world-renowned bottle collector, having co-authored two books on the hobby. Ferraro was elected president of the Southern Nevada Bottle Collectors Club and chairman of the western region of the Federation of Historical Bottle Clubs in 1972.

In 2008, he joined his son’s public relations and affairs firm The Ferraro Group as a consultant and adviser, where he worked until his death.

Ferarro is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Dr. Christi Matteoni of Reno and Tacey Ferraro of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Greg Ferraro of Reno, sister Jean Elges of Winnemucca; brother Stephen Ferraro of Paradise Valley; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held in Boulder City at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Ferraro’s family asks that contributions be made to the Boulder Dam Hotel, Boulder City or the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation.

His ashes will be buried in Boulder City and Paradise Valley, his two favorite places in Nevada.

