49°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Center for sex trafficking victims clears hurdle in Boulder City

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Special to the Review-Journal
December 26, 2019 - 2:01 pm
 

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City is one step closer to having a new healing center for victims of sex trafficking after planning commissioners recommended approval of an amendment to the nonprofit’s master plan.

The proposed center encompasses 10 undeveloped acres of the ranch’s 38.65-acre property, according to a staff report given at the planning commission’s Dec. 18 meeting. It will have a maximum of 60 residents, six homes, an administrative and emergency shelter building and a multipurpose building that will include a school. It will be gated off from the rest of the campus and serve those 10-18 years old.

“Currently there are no other specialized programs,” said CEO Christina Vela. “What we recognized in conversation with our community leaders is that currently a lot of girls remain unnecessarily in the juvenile detention facility. The judge and all of the family service providers would like to put these children in a home environment and, at times, we recognize that we need enhanced victim service.”

Vela said St. Jude’s wants to separate the center from the rest of the ranch so the children can be in a more controlled environment to readjust to life outside of sex trafficking. She also said most of the victims will likely have been out of the traditional school setting for a while and are expected to remain in the program for about 12 months.

According to the 1997 master site plan, the 10-acre portion of the property was originally intended for various recreational uses including a gym or field house, a baseball diamond and a track.

“What you’re doing for the community is amazing,” said Planning Commissioner Nate Lasoff.

Chairman Fritz McDonald said the center was an opportunity for Boulder City to serve the entire state.

“Everything is in good order, and what they’re laying out on the master plan is not extremely deviating from their existence of the buildings there. … I think this is a unique opportunity for Boulder City to be a good neighbor to the rest of Southern Nevada and, in fact, even up into Northern Nevada,” he said. “It’s something that’s needed, and I think we should be proud as Boulder City and wear this with a badge of honor.”

A concern was raised during the meeting about the center’s proximity to a subdivision on Blue Lake Drive.

“I just wanted to put it on record that our entire HOA (homeowners association), which consists of 20 homes, is against approval of this matter,” said Marian Vince, president of the Blue Lake Homeowners Association. “Our disagreement is the location of the facility, not necessarily the facility itself. It’s basically just on the other side of our wall.”

Vince said the wall is owned by St. Jude’s, but the homeowners call it “their wall.”

“I’ve been a big part of this community, and St. Jude’s has always been here,” she added. “I know they’ve been here since ’67, and I’ve done a lot of work with St. Jude’s. … It’s just the facility they’re proposing now and the location of that.”

McDonald said the requirement with the current zoning is that residences must be 15 feet apart, and, with easements, St. Jude’s was planning for them to be farther apart.

“So saying they’re going to be 150 to 200 feet off the wall, and that they’ve agreed to keep everything at single story, sounds pretty neighborly to me,” he said.

The information packet for the project included a statement from Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea saying that he did not think this center would increase the need for law enforcement services there.

The commissioners’ recommendation also included the staff’s findings and conditions as well as requiring the setbacks submitted in the plans.

This recommendation will be presented to City Council at its Jan. 14 meeting.

According to the meeting packet, St. Jude’s purchased the property in 1967 and the land sales agreement requires the Planning Commission and city to review plans for the undeveloped portions of the property.

Vela said officials are thankful for the recommendation and plan to open the healing center in 2021. She said the ranch has partnered with LGA Architecture to move the master plan forward.

“The charity will pursue all avenues for funding and has already received a $4 million matching grant commitment from a strong community advocate and supporter, The Engelstad Foundation, which will serve as a major gift to cap the $15 million capital campaign,” Vela added.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Santa spread Christmas cheer
Santa Claus and the North Las Vegas Fire Department bring some holiday cheer to Teresa Gomez and her family. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters deliver presents to a displaced family
Santa Claus joins the Clark County Fire Department Fire Department to deliver presents to a family displaced by a fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
City opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after deadly apartment fire
City of Las Vegas is opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after Saturday's deadly Alpine Motel apartment fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shop with a Cop North Las Vegas
Some 42 kids and their families received $200 apiece in free presents thanks to the North Las Vegas Shop with a Cop program. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial Bowl Bridge
The Centennial Bowl bridge will be the second-longest bridge in Nevada at 2,635 feet long when complete. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memory of Pearl Harbor fading, warn last 2 survivors in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Lenoard Nielsen and Edward Hall, believed to be the last two survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor living in Las Vegas, aren’t sure that the lessons from the “date which will live in infamy” will withstand the test of time. (James Schaeffer, Briana Erickson, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash on Thanksgiving
A 27-year-old Las Vegas man had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed on Thanksgiving and killed a mother of three, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 North. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family, friends remember woman killed in Thanksgiving crash - VIDEO
A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the 32-year-old California woman killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving IDd - VIDEO
Family members have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving in southwest Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snowfall in Summerlin - VIDEO
Snow was falling in Summerlin the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall presides over the Senate the Legislative Building in Carson City on the ...
Nevada approves $300K in grants to promote rural tourism
The Associated Press

An outdoor sculpture park near Beatty, a train and bike trail in Ely and television ads to promote Nevada’s Cowboy Country are among the projects being funded.

(Getty Images)
Strippers file $15M lawsuit against city of Reno
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Nine women, including eight strippers, are seeking $15 million in a class-action lawsuit filed this week against the city of Reno.