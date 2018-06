Some Las Vegas Valley residents celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday by taking a ride on the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum train in Boulder City.

Stephen Hill and his 23-month-old daughter, Ivie, of Colorado take a father's day ride on the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum train in Boulder City on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas residents Sam Colarusso and his four-year-old son, Dominic, take a father's day ride on the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum train in Boulder City on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Southern Nevada Railroad Museum train parked at the train depot in Boulder City on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The museum offers train rides and other activities for adults and children.

In April, the historic Nevada Southern Railway line was reconnected at Railroad Pass as part of the Interstate 11 project.