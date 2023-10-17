Clothes make the archbishop as Las Vegas celebrates elevation — PHOTOS
The pope’s ambassador to the United States paid a visit to Nevada to mark the establishment of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Catholics celebrated their diocese’s elevation to an archdiocese with a special Mass on Monday.
Archbishop George Leo Thomas was officially given his Pallium — a liturgial vestment worn by the pope and archbishops — during the service at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer.
Christophe Cardinal Pierre, papal nuncio (Vatican ambassador) to the United States, presented Thomas with the Pallium and a papal bull (letter) from Pope Francis declaring the establishment of the archdiocese.
Las Vegas’ elevation from diocese to archdiocese was announced in May. As part of the elevation, Thomas was given oversight of the dioceses of Salt Lake City and Reno.