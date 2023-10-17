Clothes make the archbishop as Las Vegas celebrates elevation — PHOTOS

The pope’s ambassador to the United States paid a visit to Nevada to mark the establishment of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas holds the papal bull that had just been read by Christophe Cardinal Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, during the imposition of the Pallium mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A papal bull is an official document issued by Pope Francis. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre, second from right, prepares the imposition of the Pallium on Archbishop George Leo Thomas, left, during Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Archbishop George Leo Thomas, left, receives the Pallium from Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre during a Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Catholics celebrated their diocese’s elevation to an archdiocese with a special Mass on Monday.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas was officially given his Pallium — a liturgial vestment worn by the pope and archbishops — during the service at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer.

Christophe Cardinal Pierre, papal nuncio (Vatican ambassador) to the United States, presented Thomas with the Pallium and a papal bull (letter) from Pope Francis declaring the establishment of the archdiocese.

Las Vegas’ elevation from diocese to archdiocese was announced in May. As part of the elevation, Thomas was given oversight of the dioceses of Salt Lake City and Reno.