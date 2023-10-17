80°F
Clothes make the archbishop as Las Vegas celebrates elevation — PHOTOS

October 16, 2023 - 7:41 pm
 
Archbishop George Leo Thomas holds the papal bull that had just been read by Christophe Cardina ...
Archbishop George Leo Thomas holds the papal bull that had just been read by Christophe Cardinal Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, during the imposition of the Pallium mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A papal bull is an official document issued by Pope Francis. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People wait in line for the imposition of the Pallium on Archbishop George Leo Thomas at a Mass ...
People wait in line for the imposition of the Pallium on Archbishop George Leo Thomas at a Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Archbishop George Leo Thomas walks in the procession during the imposition of the Pallium mass ...
Archbishop George Leo Thomas walks in the procession during the imposition of the Pallium mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People wait for the imposition of the Pallium mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in L ...
People wait for the imposition of the Pallium mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre, ...
Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre, second from right, prepares the imposition of the Pallium on Archbishop George Leo Thomas, left, during Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Archbishop George Leo Thomas holds the papal bull that had just been read by Apostolic Nuncio t ...
Archbishop George Leo Thomas holds the papal bull that had just been read by Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre, left, during the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A papal bull is an official document issued by Pope Francis. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Archbishop George Leo Thomas holds the papal bull that had just been read by Apostolic Nuncio t ...
Archbishop George Leo Thomas holds the papal bull that had just been read by Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre during the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A papal bull is an official document issued by Pope Francis. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of the clergy prepare for the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most ...
Members of the clergy prepare for the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People wait for the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in L ...
People wait for the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of the clergy prepare for the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most ...
Members of the clergy prepare for the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of the clergy listen during the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Mos ...
Members of the clergy listen during the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Archbishop George Leo Thomas, left, receives the Pallium from Apostolic Nuncio to the United St ...
Archbishop George Leo Thomas, left, receives the Pallium from Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre during a Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre, ...
Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre, second from right, prepares the imposition of the Pallium on Archbishop George Leo Thomas, left, during a Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Avelina Murillo of Las Vegas worships during the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine o ...
Avelina Murillo of Las Vegas worships during the imposition of the Pallium Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Archbishop George Leo Thomas, left, receives the Pallium from Apostolic Nuncio to the United St ...
Archbishop George Leo Thomas, left, receives the Pallium from Apostolic Nuncio to the United States (Ambassador of the Holy See) Christophe Cardinal Pierre during a Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The Pallium is a liturgical vestment worn by the pope and metropolitan archbishops in the Catholic Church. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Catholics celebrated their diocese’s elevation to an archdiocese with a special Mass on Monday.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas was officially given his Pallium — a liturgial vestment worn by the pope and archbishops — during the service at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer.

Christophe Cardinal Pierre, papal nuncio (Vatican ambassador) to the United States, presented Thomas with the Pallium and a papal bull (letter) from Pope Francis declaring the establishment of the archdiocese.

Las Vegas’ elevation from diocese to archdiocese was announced in May. As part of the elevation, Thomas was given oversight of the dioceses of Salt Lake City and Reno.

