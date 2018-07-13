Coroner identifies woman killed Thursday in Overton crash

The Clark County coroner has named the woman who died Thursday when her truck ran off the road and down an embankment 60 miles outside of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner has named the woman who died Thursday when her truck ran off the road and down an embankment 60 miles outside of Las Vegas.

Barbara Lynn Young, 60, of Logandale died of blunt force injuries. The coroner’s office on Friday ruled her death an accident.

Troopers responded to the crash about 3:40 p.m. Thursday to mile marker 22 on state Route 169 in Overton, north of Valley of Fire State Park. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

