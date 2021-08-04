Coroner IDs 8-year-old boy killed in wrong-way crash on I-15

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified an 8-year-old boy from Georgia who was killed Monday night in a wrong-way crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

He was Chase Fernandez of Lawrenceville, Georgia, the coroner’s office said. Also killed in the crash was 19-year-old Javarius Barfield of Lawrenceville.

The Monday night crash involved a driver traveling in a northbound lane of Interstate 15 about 12 miles south of Moapa, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said Tuesday.

More details on the circumstances of the crash and the number of vehicles involved had not been released as of Wednesday morning. Investigators suspect impairment was a factor, Smaka said.

Both Chase and Barfield died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

