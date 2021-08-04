105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Coroner IDs 8-year-old boy killed in wrong-way crash on I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2021 - 11:26 am
 
The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. ( ...
The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified an 8-year-old boy from Georgia who was killed Monday night in a wrong-way crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

He was Chase Fernandez of Lawrenceville, Georgia, the coroner’s office said. Also killed in the crash was 19-year-old Javarius Barfield of Lawrenceville.

The Monday night crash involved a driver traveling in a northbound lane of Interstate 15 about 12 miles south of Moapa, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said Tuesday.

More details on the circumstances of the crash and the number of vehicles involved had not been released as of Wednesday morning. Investigators suspect impairment was a factor, Smaka said.

Both Chase and Barfield died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
2
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
5
Las Vegas real estate executive charged with securities fraud
Las Vegas real estate executive charged with securities fraud
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-J ...
Which states send the most people to Nevada?
Stacker

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

 
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90
By / RJ

Historians say the origins and past of Railroad Pass tie into many developments that helped turn Southern Nevada into what it is today.