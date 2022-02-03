COVID-19 vaccine records accessible online for Nevada residents

Nevada residents can now access their vaccination records online, the state announced Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nevada Health Response announced in a tweet that residents can use the search function of Nevada Web IZ to find their COVID-19 vaccination card.

Patients must enter their name, date of birth and confirm their identity via an access code.

All vaccination records are available on the portal, including the type of vaccine, date it was administered and the age of the patient at the time.

Anyone with question may call 1-800-401-0946.

