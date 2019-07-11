Death of Pahrump man pinned under Jeep ruled accidental

The man who Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies think was crushed to death by his Jeep during the July 4 earthquake died an accidental death.

Troy Ray with his youngest daughter, Hope Ray. Troy Ray died while working on his Jeep in Pahrump, and officials believe the 4th of July earthquake caused the vehicle to fall on him. (Hilary Chorak)

The Jeep where Troy Ray died while working on the vehicle below it, officials believe, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The man who may represent the first fatality as a result of last week’s earthquakes in Southern California died an accidental death, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Troy Ray, 55, of Pahrump died of asphyxiation, with blunt force trauma as a significant condition, according to a video release Thursday.

He was found about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the lower foothills of the Pahrump Valley pinned underneath his red Jeep, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen alive on July 3 at a local gas station, and it appeared he was working on his Jeep at the time of his death.

“Based on preliminary timing and circumstances at the scene, the Nye County Sheriff’s investigation reveals that this death may be the result of the vehicle falling off of the jacks on July 4 during the earthquake,” Sgt. Adam Tippetts previously said.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Boruchowitz said Thursday that the coroner hasn’t yet been able to estimate when Ray died. However, deputies still think the 6.4 earthquake on Independence Day was responsible for shaking the jacked-up Jeep and causing it to fall onto Ray, he said.

