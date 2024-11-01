Did you know Las Vegas’ Reid Airport has its own fire station?

Despite being located in the eye’s view of many travelers of inbound and outbound flights, Harry Reid International Airport’s Station 13, to most, is a little-known secret.

An Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting truck at Station 13 located on the airfield of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Harry Reid Airport)

Station 13 located on the airfield of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite being located in clear view of many travelers on inbound and outbound flights, Harry Reid International Airport’s Station 13, to most, is a little known secret.

Located in the movement area of the infield of the airport, Station 13 first opened in 1956 as a small fire station with living quarters and a single Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle, according to airport officials.

The original structure has since been replaced by what stands on airport grounds today; that structure is set for a remodel in the future.

Station 13 serves a dual role, providing fire protection to the airfield and aircraft that land at Reid Airport. Reid Airport’s Station 13 features three ARFF trucks that carry a total of 9,000 gallons of water/foam concentrate and 500 pounds of a dry chemical agent used to extinguish fires.

Next year, the airport will take delivery on two new vehicles that will increase water capacity and be able to carry the dry chemical agent.

Fire engineers are required to test all of their equipment each day, which includes pump checks where they spray water from the two main turrets to ensure they operate correctly. When a special flight is landing at Reid Airport, Station 13 will wait to test its pumps and welcome aircraft with ceremonial water arches.

Some special occasions include inaugural flights from an airline or when a sports team from the valley arrives back in town after winning a championship, such the WNBA’s Aces in 2023, or when a maiden flight arrives from a new location.

“These events are planned, so the daily pump checks can be saved for that time, so that we were conscious of water use,” the airport said in a statement.

Station 13 also provides medical aid and fire response to the passengers and employees of the airport. With Las Vegas’ airport ranking as the fifth busiest in the world by aircraft movements and serving over 57.6 million passengers last year, having Station 13 on-site is a critical safety aspect of the airport.

Nearby Station 19, located just outside of the airport on Russell Road and Spencer Street, is important to Station 13 and its airport operations.

Station 19 serves as the primary back up to the entire airport for medical responses and is also the first arriving unit for both fire and off-field response to aircraft emergencies.

“Their involvement is a big part of the overall capabilities of the Clark County Fire Department at the airport,” an airport spokesperson said.

