DMV rules on Nevada man’s controversial ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

In April, a woman submitted a complaint to the DMV about the plate, calling it defamatory.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Reno man recently learned he’ll be able to keep his license plate telling Californians in Nevada to return to the Golden State.

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles administrative judge last month allowed Adam Steelmon to keep his “GOBK2CA” personalized license plate, according DMV spokesman Eli Rohl.

The judge’s decision was largely based on a Nevada Revised Statute that allows a motorist to keep a license plate in which the registration had been continuously renewed. DMV records note Steelmon originally submitted to register the license plate in 2004 and has renewed it annually since.

The DMV’s decision noted that if Steelmon fails to make a future registration payment on time, he would have to surrender the plate.

“Because there’s existing statute that determines what the ruling should be without needing to wade into defamation arguments, the whole point is moot – he’ll get to keep enjoying GOBK2CA until such time as he decides he doesn’t want it anymore or fails to renew his registration,” Rohl said in an email.

In April, a woman submitted a complaint to the DMV about the plate, calling it defamatory. All it takes is one complaint for the DMV to review a previously approved personalized license plate.

The complaint prompted the DMV to issue a plate recall notice to Steelmon in May. He petitioned that action later that month.

The judge’s decision was made on July 21 and released shortly thereafter, closing the complaint, Rohl said.

“The hearing happened back in July, but the judges have a period of time in which to hand down their written decision,” Rohl said. “That came out a couple of weeks ago.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.