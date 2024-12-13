51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

EPA awards Nevada tribe $20M for water, cooling center

Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz on June 18, 2020. (K.M. C ...
Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz on June 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A vacant storefront at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz on ...
A vacant storefront at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz on June 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department helicopter takes part in a search and rescue operati ...
Hikers rescued after falling from trail on Mount Charleston
An aerial shot shows a neighborhood near Sam Boyd Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las V ...
Drought in Clark County now ‘extreme’ after bone-dry streak
Metro officer and another man dead after wrong-way crash on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas
Man sentenced after plea to attempted sexual assault near downtown
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2024 - 10:00 am
 

Access to clean water and renewable energy on Nevada’s tribal lands has not historically been a given.

With a $20 million Environmental Protection Agency grant, the Walker River Paiute Tribe in west-central Nevada, south of Fallon, is a step closer to strengthening its water delivery system and making homes on the reservation more energy efficient.

The grant awarded to the tribe and the Nevada Clean Energy Fund, part of the Community Change Grant program, was one of 84 announced on Thursday across the country, according to a news release.

“This Community Change Grant award will fill critical funding gaps and enable us to implement transformative energy and water infrastructure projects,” said Andrea Martinez, the tribal chairman who leads the Nevada Clean Energy Fund Tribal Advisory Board. “Our joint efforts with NCEF will drive tangible public health and environmental benefits for the wider Walker River Paiute community.”

About 1,200 tribal members live on the Walker River Reservation — a 325,000-square-acre parcel of land that includes parts of Mineral, Lyon and Churchill counties.

Aside from putting money toward the reservation’s water infrastructure, the funds will go toward energy-efficient upgrades to 150 homes and building a so-called “Community Resilience Hub” that will act as a cooling center during killer heat waves.

“This award highlights the importance of supporting our Tribal communities in accessing safe living and community spaces,” said Kirsten Stasio, CEO of the Nevada Clean Energy Fund. “This award is a big milestone for the Nevada Clean Energy Fund’s Tribal Clean Energy Program, which supports all of Nevada’s Tribes in implementing clean energy opportunities.”

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X and @alanhalaly.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES