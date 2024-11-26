Ex-Palo Verde coach faces new child sexual abuse charges, more allegations

Michael “Luke” Atwell, 72, was arrested at the school last week and has pleaded not guilty to initial charges.

A former Palo Verde High School teacher and coach who was accused of sexually assaulting a child faces new charges and allegations that he sexually abused other children in a case filed Tuesday.

Michael “Luke” Atwell, 72, was arrested at the school last week on suspicion of sexually abusing a Palo Verde student at Atwell’s house when the victim was between 11 and 14-years-old.

A Metropolitan Police Department report alleges that there are additional victims: a woman who is now an adult in her 30s, that woman’s daughter and a former student of Atwell, who is also now in her 30s.

Atwell previously taught history, criminal justice and social studies and coached boys cross country and girls softball at Palo Verde. State records indicate he also taught at Becker Middle School between 1999 and 2003.

Principal Lisa Schumacher did not name Atwell in a message to Palo Verde families last week, but said a volunteer coach was arrested on charges that did not appear to be related to their role at the school. “The coach has been terminated and will not be allowed on campus,” she said.

The Clark County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

In his new case, Atwell faces nine charges of lewdness with a child and two charges of sexual assault against a child under 14. He faces six other sexual assault against a child under 14 charges and two lewdness with a child charges in his prior case. Atwell pleaded not guilty in the initial case Monday.

The woman in her 30s said she met Atwell through his son when he was a teacher at Becker Middle School. She alleged to police that he began abusing her when she was 13.

The victim also told Metro that she briefly moved in with Atwell when she was in her 20s, but moved out after her then-5-year-old daughter said Atwell had abused her.

The victim’s daughter told police that Atwell molested her and sexually assaulted her when she was 5, the report said.

Another woman in her 30s claimed she had a sexual relationship with Atwell when he was her teacher and she was a 16 to 19-year-old, according to police. She said Atwell had recently visited her in Texas and during the visit, her 4-year-old son said Atwell touched his genitalia.

Texas law enforcement is investigating that allegation, according to Metro.

