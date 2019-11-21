‘Extraterrestrial Highway’ sign reappears after Storm Area 51 events

The sign is the most stolen sign in the state and was installed at a taller height to reduce vandalism and theft, according to NDOT.

A new version of the "Extraterrestrial Highway" sign at the junction of state Routes 318 and 375 in Lincoln County was reinstalled after the former one, that was covered in stickers and graffiti, was taken down ahead of the Storm Area 51 events in September. (NDOT)

A new version of the "Extraterrestrial Highway" sign at the junction of state Routes 318 and 375 in Lincoln County was reinstalled after the former one, that was covered in stickers and graffiti, was taken down ahead of the Storm Area 51 events. (NDOT)

The Extraterrestrial Highway sign along state Route 375 near Crystal Springs pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Extraterrestrial Highway sign along state Route 375 near Crystal Springs pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After being “abducted” by road crews ahead of the Storm Area 51 events in September, the popular “Extraterrestrial Highway” sign has reappeared.

A new version of the sign was reinstalled at the junction of state Routes 318 and 375 in Lincoln County after the former one, which was covered in stickers and graffiti, was taken down ahead of the Alienstock and Area 51 Basecamp events, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The newly fabricated 3-foot-high by 8-foot-long sign features a silhouette of the Stealth bomber in the lower right corner as an homage to nearby “Area 51” – a highly classified U.S. Air Force facility located within the Nevada Test and Training Range – the conspiracy theorists believe it’s where unidentified flying objects and alien life forms could be held.

The 98-mile stretch of State Route 375 between Crystal Springs and Warm Springs was given its nickname in 1996 by the Nevada Commission on Tourism. The Extraterrestrial Highway name is designed to bring travelers to the remote reaches of south-central Nevada, where old atomic bomb test sites, secret defense department airstrips and large, isolated areas of military land create a marketable mystique.

