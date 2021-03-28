70°F
Fatal crash in Beatty closes part of US Highway 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2021 - 6:08 pm
 
Updated March 27, 2021 - 6:22 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was closed Saturday as officers investigate a fatal crash in Beatty, about 115 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Nye County Sheriff’s Office were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on the highway near mile marker 99, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

A photo from the Sheriff’s Office showed a white vehicle had flipped over and rolled into the dirt to the right of the road.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

On March 18, two people were killed in a crash on U.S. 95 near mile marker 98 after a Subaru Forester and a Ford F-450 collided, killing both people in the Subaru.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

