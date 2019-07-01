Fatal crash near Searchlight involves van carrying illegal fireworks

One person is dead in a crash south of Las Vegas that involved a vehicle carrying illegal fireworks early Monday.

One person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Searchlight, Monday, July 1, 2019. The vehicle involved was carrying illegal fireworks, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 95 north of Searchlight is closed in both directions after the crash about 5 a.m.

#Update Fatal crash US-95 and Mile Marker 34. Extended delays for hazardous material removal. Van involved in crash was transporting explosives (illegal fireworks). #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/uNU9Ooea9M — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 1, 2019

The Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the crash, about 15 miles north of Searchlight, involved a van carrying illegal fireworks. They expected extended traffic delays for hazardous material removal.

Nipton Road is also closed, the Highway Patrol said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

