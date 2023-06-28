87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Fatal crash on US 95 in Nye County under investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 9:16 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada State Police were investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m., according to state police traffic logs, and all lanes were closed on U.S. 95 near the scene of the crash. Drivers were being asked to use State Routes 163 and 373 until further notice.

No additional information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
3 found dead in west Las Vegas Valley apartment, 1 in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas Valley apartment, 1 in custody
3
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
4
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
5
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson, who in 2022 ran against Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in Ne ...
Titus draws familiar opponent in CD-1
By / RJ

Retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson ran against Rep. Dina Titus in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District but lost by 5.6 percentage points in 2022.

More stories
Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash
Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash
CARTOON: A deep debt
CARTOON: A deep debt
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
LETTER: Grinding your teeth over high electric bills
LETTER: Grinding your teeth over high electric bills
LETTER: District correct not to discipline school police officer in Durango incident
LETTER: District correct not to discipline school police officer in Durango incident
CLARENCE PAGE: How the right rescued the Voting Rights Act
CLARENCE PAGE: How the right rescued the Voting Rights Act