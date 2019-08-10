Firefighting efforts helping to curb Northern Nevada fires

Thursday night’s rain helped in containment efforts, leaving only two active fires in Northern Nevada.

The Corta Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres near Elko, Nevada, as of Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Nevada Incident Management Team)

Officials made progress toward extinguishing two fires in Northern Nevada on Friday, and they’re crediting Thursday’s wet weather for the help.

The Corta Fire, 10 miles southeast of Jiggs, is burning more than 16,600 acres of land and 415 firefighters have worked to suppress the flames before they encroach on threatened wildlife habitats, according to officials with the Bureau of Land Management.

The Corta Fire fire is now 25 percent contained, but Harrison Pass Road remains closed between Huntington and South Ruby Valley roads, a BLM statement said.

The Goose Fire is now more than 7,200 acres, but is 80 percent contained thanks to Thursday’s rain, the BLM said.

Fire officials are now working to stop the fire from reaching the Idaho border.

The rain helped finalize extinguishing efforts for the Shafter Fire, which the BLM declared Friday is now fully contained.

