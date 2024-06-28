100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Former assemblyman’s attorney asks for competency evaluation

Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony as ...
Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony assault on a protected person, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony as ...
Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony assault on a protected person, looks toward his family during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony as ...
Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony assault on a protected person, blows a kiss to his family during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony as ...
Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony assault on a protected person, raises his middle finger during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, talks with attaché Robin Carter on the As ...
Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, talks with attaché Robin Carter on the Assembly floor at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Wednesday. Carter is also Brooks’ aunt. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)
Steven Brooks, Democratic candidate for State Assembly, District 17, is photographed at the Rev ...
Steven Brooks, Democratic candidate for State Assembly, District 17, is photographed at the Review-Journal, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Embattled Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, takes the oath of office during ...
Embattled Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, takes the oath of office during the opening day of the 77th Legislative Session in Carson City Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)
Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, leaves the Legislature in Carson City, surrounded ...
Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, leaves the Legislature in Carson City, surrounded by family members and Legislative police officers on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a photograph during an interview Thursd ...
Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a photograph during an interview Thursday, Jan 24, 2013. (Ben Spillman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Sean Flynn, Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden, asks a fisherman to show his fishing lic ...
Scorpions, coyotes, snakes, oh my: How to report wildlife concerns in Las Vegas
Lawsuit says medical transit company caused woman’s death after she burned feet
Paul Herrera (Metropolitan Police Department)
Laughlin man arrested in girlfriend’s shooting death
An aerial photo shows homes at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Street in North Las Vegas, on F ...
Nevada’s 3rd-largest city: North Las Vegas or Reno?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2024 - 10:37 am
 
Updated June 28, 2024 - 10:39 am

Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, who faces DUI and assault charges, remained jailed Friday after he appeared in court and his attorney said she wanted him evaluated for competency.

In court, the 52-year-old’s left elbow and right wrist were bandaged, and the bandage on his wrist appeared to be bloody. His eyes were downcast for most of the hearing, although he blew a kiss to his wife and sons, who attended the hearing.

He did not speak, except to say, “Good morning, your honor.”

Brooks was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony assault, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a vehicle partly parked on a median near South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue.

“A vehicle pursuit was eventually initiated,” police said, and that lasted until the vehicle stopped in the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Bonanza Road.

Police said they used “a low-lethal shotgun” and a police dog to arrest Brooks.

Prosecutor John Jones requested that Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer continue to detain Brooks because he was facing felony charges.

Public Defender Josie Bayudan asked for the case to be continued so that Brooks could be sent to competency court. She said that Brooks was all right with that.

Westmeyer said he would keep Brooks in custody and continue the case. Court and jail records indicate that his bail is set at $20,000, but that his bail hearing has been continued. He is due back in court on July 2.

Brooks was expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013 after he threatened to kill Assemblywoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, D-North Las Vegas, because he was reportedly upset about not being made chair of the Ways and Means Committee. He was the first lawmaker to be expelled. Brooks represented North Las Vegas as a Democrat.

This is not his first criminal case. In 2014, he pleaded no contest in California to evading a police officer and resisting arrest. In 2015, he was sentenced to probation for charges that stemmed from a domestic battery case.

As Brooks walked out of the courtroom Friday, he appeared to extend a middle finger to the gallery.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Video shows 2 murder suspects at crime scene, police say
recommend 2
Former Nevada lawmaker faces DUI charge after ‘vehicle pursuit,’ police say
recommend 3
Man sues after arrest, dismissed DUI charge: ‘It was a rush to judgment’
recommend 4
Lake Mead marina fire probe continues as boat owners face restrictions
recommend 5
‘A victim of the mob’? Photos show clothing from body found at Lake Mead
recommend 6
Authorities investigating cause of Las Vegas Boat Harbor fire