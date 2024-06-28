Former assemblyman’s attorney asks for competency evaluation

Steven Brooks, the first Nevada Legislature member to be expelled, remained in jail after Friday’s hearing. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and assault.

Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, leaves the Legislature in Carson City, surrounded by family members and Legislative police officers on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Embattled Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, takes the oath of office during the opening day of the 77th Legislative Session in Carson City Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)

Steven Brooks, Democratic candidate for State Assembly, District 17, is photographed at the Review-Journal, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, D-North Las Vegas, talks with attaché Robin Carter on the Assembly floor at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Wednesday. Carter is also Brooks’ aunt. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)

Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony assault on a protected person, raises his middle finger during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony assault on a protected person, blows a kiss to his family during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony assault on a protected person, looks toward his family during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, suspected of driving under the influence and felony assault on a protected person, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks, who faces DUI and assault charges, remained jailed Friday after he appeared in court and his attorney said she wanted him evaluated for competency.

In court, the 52-year-old’s left elbow and right wrist were bandaged, and the bandage on his wrist appeared to be bloody. His eyes were downcast for most of the hearing, although he blew a kiss to his wife and sons, who attended the hearing.

He did not speak, except to say, “Good morning, your honor.”

Brooks was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony assault, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a vehicle partly parked on a median near South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue.

“A vehicle pursuit was eventually initiated,” police said, and that lasted until the vehicle stopped in the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Bonanza Road.

Police said they used “a low-lethal shotgun” and a police dog to arrest Brooks.

Prosecutor John Jones requested that Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer continue to detain Brooks because he was facing felony charges.

Public Defender Josie Bayudan asked for the case to be continued so that Brooks could be sent to competency court. She said that Brooks was all right with that.

Westmeyer said he would keep Brooks in custody and continue the case. Court and jail records indicate that his bail is set at $20,000, but that his bail hearing has been continued. He is due back in court on July 2.

Brooks was expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013 after he threatened to kill Assemblywoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, D-North Las Vegas, because he was reportedly upset about not being made chair of the Ways and Means Committee. He was the first lawmaker to be expelled. Brooks represented North Las Vegas as a Democrat.

This is not his first criminal case. In 2014, he pleaded no contest in California to evading a police officer and resisting arrest. In 2015, he was sentenced to probation for charges that stemmed from a domestic battery case.

As Brooks walked out of the courtroom Friday, he appeared to extend a middle finger to the gallery.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.