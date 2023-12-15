Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly dies

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night announced the death of former Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wehrly served as sheriff from 2014 until 2022, when she lost a re-election campaign to current Sheriff Joe McGill.

“Sharon Wehrly was a dedicated resident of Nye County for many decades,” the department said in a statement.

The department said it would be “deferring to the family to make a public statement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

