Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly dies
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night announced the death of former Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.
Wehrly served as sheriff from 2014 until 2022, when she lost a re-election campaign to current Sheriff Joe McGill.
“Sharon Wehrly was a dedicated resident of Nye County for many decades,” the department said in a statement.
The department said it would be “deferring to the family to make a public statement.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
