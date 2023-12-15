59°F
Local Nevada

Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 8:28 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2023 - 9:38 am
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wedne ...
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night announced the death of former Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

Wehrly served as sheriff from 2014 until 2022, when she lost a re-election campaign to current Sheriff Joe McGill.

“Sharon Wehrly was a dedicated resident of Nye County for many decades,” the department said in a statement.

The department said it would be “deferring to the family to make a public statement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly dies
