Highway Patrol tickets driver going 106 mph near Primm

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a driver for speeding on Interstate 15 near Primm on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol)

Today’s the day many people are traveling over the hills and through the woods for Thanksgiving, but speed at your own peril.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is out in force and already catching people driving too fast.

The Highway Patrol said in a tweet that it pulled over two vehicles for speeding Thursday morning on Interstate 15 near Primm. One vehicle was clocked at 106 mph and the second at 90 mph.

We are just beginning our joint enforcement with CHP down in Primm and we already got our first turkey at 100+. Slow down, arrive alive!!! #primm #chp #nhp #speedkills #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/D8ZN0X4mFG — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 27, 2019

So it’s gonna be one of those days down in Primm. Maybe they just really wanted to talk to one of our friendly Primm Troopers. Arrive Alive!!! #turkeyday #buckleup #speedkills #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/kpT6Jt2n8f — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 27, 2019

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. A weather system could complicate travel plans to and from Nevada.

