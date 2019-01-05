I-15 southbound near Primm closed after crash

A rollover crash Saturday morning involving a semitruck on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm caused major traffic delays near the California-Nevada stateline.

Interstate 15 near Primm was closed in both directions Saturday morning following a crash, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. (RTC Traffic Cam)

The crash was reported just after 8:10 a.m. on southbound I-15, the Nevada Highway Patrol’s online traffic site shows. The freeway was shutdown in both directions for about an hour, but northbound lanes reopened about 9:15 a.m. The southbound lanes between Jean and Primm remained closed.

Calls to the Nevada Highway Patrol were not immediately returned Saturday morning, but the Nevada Department of Transportation’s live traffic site stated the closure was due to a rollover crash.

In a tweet posted about 8:45 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission also reported the freeway closure was due to a medical evacuation.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

