62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Ice Age Fossils State Park announces new opening date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2023 - 12:37 pm
 
Updated December 18, 2023 - 1:30 pm
The Ice Age Fossils State Park Visitor Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in North Las Vegas. ...
The Ice Age Fossils State Park Visitor Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fossil on display at an event unveiling the new Ice Age Fossils State Park visitor center pla ...
A fossil on display at an event unveiling the new Ice Age Fossils State Park visitor center plans in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The much-anticipated Ice Age Fossils State Park in North Las Vegas is set to open Jan. 20, the Nevada Division of State Parks announced this month.

In April, officials had announced the park would open in late 2023. But the opening has been delayed multiple times due to inflation and funding cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Review-Journal reported.

Located next to the similarly named Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, the park will include a visitors center, trails and sculptures that educate visitors about the prehistoric history of the area and the Big Dig of the early 1960s that uncovered remains of mammoths, prehistoric camels and other Pleistocene (ice age) creatures.

Ice Age Fossils was first announced in 2017 as part of former Gov. Brian Sandoval’s “Explore Your Nevada” initiative. The initiative directed $13 million in state funds and $1.2 million in federal funds to Nevada’s state park system.

According to the Nevada State Parks website, the park will charge a $3 entry fee, with children 12 and under free.

For more information and updates on the park, visit parks.nv.gov/parks/ice-age-fossils.

MOST READ
1
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
3
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
4
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
5
CARTOONS: Harvard just found a new mascot
CARTOONS: Harvard just found a new mascot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lee Canyon begins phased opening starting Friday
Lee Canyon begins phased opening starting Friday
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
Lake Mead water deals reached with entities in California
Lake Mead water deals reached with entities in California
Shake Shack to open first drive-thru location in Las Vegas Valley
Shake Shack to open first drive-thru location in Las Vegas Valley
Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week
Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week
Mirage, Tropicana union workers approve tentative 5-year contracts
Mirage, Tropicana union workers approve tentative 5-year contracts