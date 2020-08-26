Infrared tech used in hunt for paraglider pilot missing in Nevada

The Washoe County’s Sheriff Office was aiding the search by authorities in Nye and Eureka counties for James Oroc by supplying specialized infrared technology for a helicopter.

James "Kiwi" Oroc, New Zealander paraglider was last tracked on GPS Saturday afternoon near Ninemile Peak, Nye County, Nevada. Search is underway. (GoFundMe page)

Efforts to find a missing paraglider pilot who vanished in central Nevada were continuing Wednesday.

The Washoe County’s Sheriff Office was joining the search by authorities in Nye and Eureka counties for James Oroc by supplying forward-looking infrared (FLIR) technology for a helicopter, according to an update on a GoFundMe page created to help fund the search.

Oroc disappeared Saturday while flying his paraglider southwest of Eureka, near the border of Nye and Eureka counties, and friends fear he may be injured.

The search team is made up of air and ground support along with “over 150 people in an online forum full of pilots, SAR pros, imagery techs and data wizards,” according to the update posted by team member Amanda Jane.

If you’d like to volunteer in the search, email findthatkiwi@gmail.com.

“Let’s keep everyone directed and coordinated and be the most effective possible!” Jane wrote.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.