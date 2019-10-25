Jet goes off runway, hits fence at Boulder City airport

Preliminary reports indicate that the L-39 plane ran off the runway and struck a perimeter fence, sustaining minor damage, according to the FAA.

Boulder City Municipal Airport (Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

An airplane crashed under “unknown circumstances” Friday at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, a federal aviation official said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the L-39 plane crashed after landing at the airport, Federal Aviation Administration Allen Kenitzer said in an email. The aircraft, which sustained minor damage, ran off the runway and struck a perimeter fence.

Kenitzer said local authorities reported that two people were on board. The condition of the occupants was not immediately clear.

According to the FAA, the aircraft is registered to Istvan Kalmar.

The L-39 is a single-engine military aircraft designed and manufactured by Aero Vodochody for the Czechoslovakian Air Force, according to airforce-technology.com. It was the first airplane to be powered by turbofan engines. There are numerous variations of the jet, which is generally used as a training aircraft for military pilots.

