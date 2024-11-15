Juvenile motorcycle rider dies week after Pahrump crash

The motorcycle had no visible headlight or tail light, police said.

More community solar on parking lots in Las Vegas? NV Energy asks for input

A juvenile who was riding an off-road motorcycle in Pahrump when he was hit from behind has died a week after the crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

About 5:20 p.m. Nov. 6, a red 2023 TaoTao motorcycle westbound on Irene Street was attempting to make a left turn to Our Road, when a white 2002 Chevrolet suburban westbound on Irene struck the rear of the motorcycle, ejecting the rider, according to the preliminary crash report.

The motorcycle had no visible headlight or tail light, police said.

The juvenile rider of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital. On Thursday, the juvenile succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 66 fatal crashes resulting in 74 fatalities in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.