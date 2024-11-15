58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Juvenile motorcycle rider dies week after Pahrump crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Victims of or witnesses to sexual harassment of female workers and discrimination and/or harass ...
Victims, witnesses of harassment at Las Vegas establishments sought
Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo addresses the media during a press conference ...
Clark County says it found over 1,600 uncounted mail ballots
A welcome sign for the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in Owyhee, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas ...
Nevada tribes awarded $5 million to enhance water security
FILE - NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon speaks about partnering with the city of Las Veg ...
More community solar on parking lots in Las Vegas? NV Energy asks for input
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2024 - 3:50 pm
 

A juvenile who was riding an off-road motorcycle in Pahrump when he was hit from behind has died a week after the crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

About 5:20 p.m. Nov. 6, a red 2023 TaoTao motorcycle westbound on Irene Street was attempting to make a left turn to Our Road, when a white 2002 Chevrolet suburban westbound on Irene struck the rear of the motorcycle, ejecting the rider, according to the preliminary crash report.

The motorcycle had no visible headlight or tail light, police said.

The juvenile rider of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital. On Thursday, the juvenile succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 66 fatal crashes resulting in 74 fatalities in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES