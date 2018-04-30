Las Vegas man killed in crash near Searchlight identified

The motorcyclist who died after crashing on a highway near Searchlight has been identified.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steven Schuyler’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed Saturday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, near mile marker 17, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The 52-year-old Las Vegas man died of multiple blunt-force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

A woman riding on the back of the bike was airlifted to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with critical injuries, trooper Jason Buratczuk said. Her condition Monday morning was not immediately known.

No other vehicles were involved.

