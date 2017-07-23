ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas police recover body found near Bunkerville

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2017 - 10:50 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department recovered a body found Sunday morning on State Route 170.

Police responded to calls from the National Park Service about 7 a.m. about a body that was “in the middle of nowhere,” near Gold Butte and Riverside Roads, Lt. David Gordon said.

The Metro air unit gave the coroner a ride after 9 a.m. to recover the body, and landed near Gold Butte and State Route 170, just outside of Bunkerville.

Police have no further details on how the death occurred or how long the body has been there.

The National Parks Service has not responded to calls about the incident.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

