Las Vegas police recover body found near Bunkerville

An SUV on New Gold Butte Road in the Gold Butte region south of Bunkerville on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

The Metropolitan Police Department recovered a body found Sunday morning on State Route 170.

Police responded to calls from the National Park Service about 7 a.m. about a body that was “in the middle of nowhere,” near Gold Butte and Riverside Roads, Lt. David Gordon said.

The Metro air unit gave the coroner a ride after 9 a.m. to recover the body, and landed near Gold Butte and State Route 170, just outside of Bunkerville.

Police have no further details on how the death occurred or how long the body has been there.

The National Parks Service has not responded to calls about the incident.

