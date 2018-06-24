Laughlin water service restored but boil order still in effect

Laughlin water service was restored Sunday morning, but a boil water order issued Saturday remains in effect. Businesses and residents are required to boil water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking until water quality analyses are completed.

Joan Lee, owner of Minato sushi bar and Korean BBQ, boils water as she prepares for the lunch crowd at her restaurant in Laughlin on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The Las Vegas Valley Water District issued a boil water order after a water main broke along the main resort corridor. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The site of the water main break that prompted a boil water order yesterday along the main resort corridor in Laughlin, Nev., is seen on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The pipeline has been replaced and the Las Vegas Valley Water District is waiting for a water sample to come back before the water order is lifted. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A closed for business sign is displayed at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Laughlin, Nev., on Sunday, June 24, 2018, after the Las Vegas Valley Water District issued a boil water order after a water main broke along the main resort corridor. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Joan Lee, owner of Minato sushi bar and Korean BBQ, fills tap water into an electric kettle for boiling as she prepares for the lunch crowd at her restaurant in Laughlin on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The Las Vegas Valley Water District issued a boil water order after a water main broke along the main resort corridor. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Pots of water boil in the kitchen at Minato sushi bar and Korean BBQ as owner Joan Lee (not shown) prepares for the lunch crowd in Laughlin on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The Las Vegas Valley Water District issued a boil water order after a water main broke along the main resort corridor. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Joan Lee, owner of Minato sushi bar and Korean BBQ, pours hot water into a bucket as she prepares for the lunch crowd at her restaurant in Laughlin on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The Las Vegas Valley Water District issued a boil water order after a water main broke along the main resort corridor. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A view of the cracked water pipe that prompted a boil water order yesterday along the main resort corridor in Laughlin is seen on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The pipeline has been replaced and the Las Vegas Valley Water District is waiting for a water sample to come back before the water order is lifted. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

LAUGHLIN — A ghost-gray steam filled the small kitchen of Joan Lee’s sushi restaurant, a side effect of a boil water order issued Saturday after a water main exploded in the heart of the small town.

“They say boil water, we boil water,” said Lee, owner of Minato Sushi Bar & Korean BBQ. Her modest 6-year-old restaurant sits about a half mile south of the site of the water break on Woodbury and Casino drives.

The break happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the unincorporated town about 90 minutes south of Las Vegas, leaving Bruce Woodbury Drive temporarily flooded and Laughlin’s resort corridor without water.

“The street just exploded,” said Dawyane McKinnon, laughing. He was working at Nevada Made Marijuana when the water leak occurred. The medical marijuana dispensary is located on the northwest corner Bruce Woodbury and Casino drives.

Water service had been fully restored by Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, although the boil water order issued Saturday remained in effect. Businesses and residents are required to boil water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking until water quality analyses are completed. The tests are expected to occur on Monday.

Lee, the sushi restaurant owner, was taking the setback in stride. She planned to have at least two gallons of water boiling on the stove at all times until the order is lifted, she said.

Smiling and holding a pitcher of steaming water, she said, “It just takes a little more time.”

The order applies to all people in the area bordered to the west by Thomas Edison Drive, to the east by Casino Drive, to the north by state Route 163 and to the south by Harrah’s Laughlin.

But with a population of about 11,000, only a couple hundred people actually live in the resort corridor, according to James Maniaci, chairman of the Laughlin town advisory board and president of the city’s economic development corporation.

About 60 residents in roughly 30 homes along the corridor were affected. Jackie Mazzeo, executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, said Sunday that she immediately sent five volunteers on Saturday to the small neighborhood near the corridor to deliver cases of bottled water to their doorsteps.

For tourists Linda and Larry Hatch, the boil water order had little to no impact on their weeklong trip. The Palm Desert, California, couple had arrived Saturday in Laughlin just as the “craziest part” of the main break was unfolding, Linda Hatch said.

“We had trouble getting to the hotel because of the water,” she said. The two are staying at the Aquarius casino resort, across the street from the site of the main break.

Since the order was issued Saturday, Linda Hatch said, the resort has provided its guests with an abundance of bottled water.

“They have been so great,” Linda Hatch said.

A request for comment from the Aquarius was not immediately returned Sunday.

Repairs to the white 12-inch-diameter pipeline were completed by Saturday evening. On Sunday morning, under the beaming hot sun, the damaged pipe sat on the roadway near where a large chunk of Bruce Woodbury Drive was missing.

At the site, Jim Corsi, a water district inspector, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that something as small as a stone sitting underneath a water main could cause a break when compounded with the summer heat. Summertime is the district’s “busy season” for water repairs, he said.

Road surfacing on Bruce Woodbury is planned to begin early next week, authorities said.

A number of agencies and emergency services responded to the main break Saturday, including the Clark County Office of Emergency Management, Clark County Fire Department, Metropolitan Police Department, and the Laughlin town manager’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.