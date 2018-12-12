Learn about state history at the Nevada State Museum

The Nevada State Museum is home to hundreds of pieces that have been collected to help educate people about the state and its natural history.

Located at Las Vegas’ Springs Preserve, the Nevada State Museum was founded in 1982. The museum is home to hundreds of pieces that have been collected to help educate people about the state and its natural history.

The museum’s original building was at Lorenzi Park and was previously known as The Museum in Lorenzi Park, but later changed its name and moved to Springs Preserve.

The current building is 70,000 square feet and contains exhibits, a library, public space and exhibit storage.

More information about the Nevada State Museum can be found on its website.

309 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107