Lightning joins rain, snow for Saturday Nevada caucuses, race

Some lightning strikes are possible Saturday when rain and snow is expected to fall across Clark County during the Nevada caucuses and at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway events.

Umbrellas and rain gear appear to be essential items Saturday when NASCAR holds its qualifying runs and 300-mile race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last week rain hampered the Daytona 500 ev. Martin Truex Jr.,center, walks with a crew member down pit road as rain delays the start of the first of two Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Throw some possible lightning strikes to go with rain and snow. That’s the weather mix Southern Nevadans should be prepared for Saturday when they go to a Nevada caucus, NASCAR race or other events.

There is a 90 percent chance of rain across the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast with a winter storm advisory in place for the Spring Mountains.

“We could see some early showers around sunrise Saturday with a wide swath coming in later in the morning and early afternoon,” said meteorologist Kate Guillet. “And we can’t rule out a few possible lightning strikes.”

Mountain snowfall could reach 12 inches above 8,500 feet, 8 inches from 7,000 feet to 8,500 feet and some accumulation for locations above 6,500 feet.

The storm moving in from Southern California has slowed down a bit, meaning the precipitation will linger through until Sunday morning, Guillet said.

“Most of the rain should be gone by late Saturday, but there’s still a 20 percent chance of rain later Saturday night to about 4 a.m. Sunday,” she said.

Wet at caucus times

Caucus events will generally open their doors at 10 a.m. Saturday, so attendees should be prepared for probable inclement conditions.

It’s likely the rainfall could dampen voter turnout.

Fortunately, about 75,000 Nevadans cast their votes during the four-day early voting period that ended Tuesday.

With the presidential candidates in Nevada all week, several rallies and events are scheduled for Friday.

LVMS Saturday events

The qualifying runs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway might have to be altered by NASCAR officials. The major race on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Only one NASCAR race has been postponed or called off since LVMS opened in 1996. In 2000, Cup Series race day dawned cold before it began to rain. Jeff Burton was declared the winner after 148 of 267 scheduled laps.

If rain washes out the Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, it possibly could be held Sunday after the Pennzoil 400. NASCAR officials make all scheduling decisions.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 69 with winds about 6 mph.

Sunday’s weather will be nearly perfect for the Pennzoil 400 race with a high near 68, light winds and sunny skies.

