Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel closes ahead of Alienstock — PHOTOS
Guests will be able to access motel rooms, all of which are booked, but visitors attending the Alienstock festival will no longer be able to check out the inn’s alien motif.
RACHEL — The breakfast rush is on at the Little A’Le’Inn.
It’s the last meal the restaurant will serve this weekend — it’s closing soon, the rest of the food will be handled by vendors at Alienstock — and the kitchen is down to just biscuits and gravy.
The atmosphere is festive, and no one seems to care.
One visitor pulls up a chair next to a stranger and announces that he brought plenty of weed and plans to spend the weekend partying.
Co-owner Connie West is behind the bar, handling drinks, cashing out breakfast orders and asking an arriving camper to sit tight until she can get him parked.
“Just gimme a few minutes,” she patiently explains. “This is my first show.”
The assembled diners burst into grateful applause.
Posted: 1054 a.m.
— Christopher Lawrence
‘We’re here to meet some people and have a good time’
The hub of the Storm Area 51 movement, the Little A’Le’Inn, will shut down for the weekend at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Guests will still be able to access their motel rooms, all of which are booked, but once the last egg comes off the grill visitors attending the Alienstock festival will no longer be able to make their way inside to check out the alien-themed motif.
Jared Sheldon, from Oklahoma City, met up with his friend Dustin Goodwin, from Houston, before making the trek to Rachel, stopping at towns known for alien activity on the way.
“Stopped in Roswell checked that out a little bit, in Winslow, Arizona, met up with somebody who had his own sightings before and then Las Vegas and here last night,” Sheldon said. “My friend has an app that points out where people talk about sightings.”
They duo wanted to catch the last meal at the inn and take in the environment before they were delegated to the outside for the rest of the weekend.
“It’s pretty interesting that they’re closing down, I’m glad I got to check it out,” Sheldon said. “It’s pretty cool, the alien-themed stuff I’ll eat and maybe buy some stuff, it’s cool.”
Sheldon said they aren’t into the proposed storming event or even the scheduled musical acts, they just wanted to be part of whatever the gathering turns out to be.
“We’re here to meet some people and have a good time,” he said.
Posted: 8:48 a.m.
— Mick Akers
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.
Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.
RELATED
Storm Area 51 events — TIMELINE
Alienstock anxiety is settling in with some Rachel residents