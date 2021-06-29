Loader that slid into Lake Mead retrieved from 70-foot deep waters

A large loader that slid into the waters of Lake Mead at the South Cove launch ramp has been retrieved, federal officials said Tuesday, but the launch ramp remains closed.

Vehicles line up on the South Cove boat launch ramp at the eastern end of Lake Mead in this photo from June 11, 2015. (National Park Service)

The National Park Service said workers in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area were using the loader to reposition pipe matting on June 15 when land gave way and the loader slid into the lake. On Tuesday, the park service said the loader eventually came to rest on the lake bottom at a depth of 70 feet and “about 160 foot offshore.”

“The loader was removed (Saturday) by Core Contracting Group who used a 50,000 lbs. flotation system and two large loaders to pull the equipment out of the water,” the park service said in a news release.

“The South Cove launch ramp is very steep with a cliff-like drop not far from the water’s edge,” it said. “Due to this topography and declining water levels the South Cove launch ramp will remain closed until further notice. Alternate launching is available just south of the launch ramp off an approved dirt road. The park plans to move the courtesy dock to the primitive launch area and grade the dirt road in the future.”

Boaters formed long lines at launch areas at the lake over the weekend, due to the South Cove closure and declining lake levels that have restricted some access points. The park service said boaters with larger vessels should look at launching at alternate locations, including Temple Bar, Hemenway Harbor and Callville Bay.

“All launch ramps on Lake Mohave are available for launching,” the park service said. “The Pearce Ferry ramp is a take-out location only and is not approved for launching vessels.”

