Local Nevada

Looking for Boulder City’s bighorn sheep? Check out ‘Ram Cam’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 11:34 am
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 11:39 am
Bighorn sheep on the grass at the 33rd annual Easter Sunrise Celebration at Hemenway Park in Bo ...
Bighorn sheep on the grass at the 33rd annual Easter Sunrise Celebration at Hemenway Park in Boulder City, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
It almost appears as though this bighorn sheep is smiling as it enjoys the cool, wet grass at H ...
It almost appears as though this bighorn sheep is smiling as it enjoys the cool, wet grass at Hemenway Park. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review)
While bighorn sheep can often be seen at Hemenway Park, it's not uncommon to see them on surrou ...
While bighorn sheep can often be seen at Hemenway Park, it's not uncommon to see them on surrounding streets, including here on Lake Mountain Drive. Motorists should be mindful of this, as noted by the sign behind the crossing sheep. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review)

You say there are not enough channels focused on bighorn sheep? Boulder City officials have answered the call.

The city announced it has launched “Ram Cam,” a live video camera feed at Hemenway Park, according to a news release.

The bighorn sheep come down from the mountain during various times of day, making it difficult to know when they’ll be around, the release said. The camera was placed in the northwest corner of the park, 401 Ville Drive.

“They are a very popular tourist attraction to our community,” City Manager Taylour Tedder said in the release. “Unfortunately, they are wild animals and keep an unpredictable schedule. They may be in the park Monday morning at 8 a.m., but Tuesday, they may not show up at all.”

First suggested in March 2022, the camera feed will be available at all hours. The equipment cost just under $6,000, which came from the City’s General Fund.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

