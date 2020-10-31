Man dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Primm

A male pedestrian has died in a crash on Interstate 15 near Primm, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Friday night.

(RTC fast cameras)

In a tweet, the NHP said “one male pedestrian (is) confirmed deceased” and the right two northbound lanes are closed, with the left lane still open. The crash happened about four miles north of Primm, which is located at the California-Nevada border.

NHP said to expect delays in the area.