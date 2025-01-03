53°F
Man dies in custody at Northern Nevada prison

Tommy Duncan, 62, died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Monday. (Courtesy of State of ...
Tommy Duncan, 62, died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Monday. (Courtesy of State of Nevada Department of Corrections).
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2025 - 6:15 pm
 

A man serving life in prison died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Monday.

Tommy Duncan, 62, was serving 180 months to life with possibility of parole for sexual assault and kidnapping, the Department of Corrections said in a statement Thursday. Duncan had arrived at the facility on Jan. 31, 1996, from Clark County.

No further details were provided, but the department said that an autopsy was requested.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

