Man killed in crash north of Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner has released the identity of a man killed last month in a crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas.

One person died in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner has released the identity of a man killed last month in a crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Leonel Antonio Garcia died Nov. 22 after losing control of his Chevrolet Trailblazer on the Exit 64 offramp, about 11 miles north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

36.381090, -114.892158