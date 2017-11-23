Driver ejected from vehicle, dies in crash north of Las Vegas

One person is dead after a Wednesday night crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a single vehicle crash on southbound I-15 near mile marker 64, about 11 miles north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

The male driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control on the Exit 64 offramp, Buratczuk said, and the truck went into the left shoulder and up an embankment before rolling over the guardrail.

Buratczuk said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

“This reinforces how dangerous Thanksgiving Eve can be for motorists,” he said. “A local family’s Thanksgiving will never be the same again because there will be an empty seat at the table.”

Highway Patrol investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, Buratczuk said. It’s unclear if the man was impaired.

Traffic was being diverted off southbound I-15 via exit 64.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

