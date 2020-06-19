Man killed in crash was director of nursing at Nevada prison

Scott Mattinson worked as the director of nursing at High Desert State Prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

A Ford F-150 involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Scott Mattinson, 47, of McGill (NDOC Facebook)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died in a crash this month as the director of nursing at a Nevada prison.

Scott Mattinson, 47, of McGill was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 a.m. June 10 after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Mattinson worked at High Desert State Prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, beginning in 2018, after leaving his job of seven years as a correctional nurse at Ely State Prison, according to a Facebook post from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

“Mattinson was at the forefront of providing health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his final professional service to NDOC was the supervision of mass COVID-19 testing of staff and offenders at HDSP,” the post read.

Mattinson had a wife and four children, according to an online fundraiser set up by one of the children, Bradlie.

“My dad was the most caring and loving person out there,” Bradlie wrote. “He helped everyone before himself and he was taken from this world too soon.”

Troopers believe the crash happened when a Ford F-150 that was driving north crossed into the southbound lanes, striking a Honda Pilot with two men inside. Mattinson was the passenger in the Honda.

The drivers of both vehicles were flown to Universiy Medical Center in critical condition.

