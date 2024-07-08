Man killed in motorcycle crash near Primm identified

The motorcyclist was riding on southbound I-15 when he left the road and struck a median barrier, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Police have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 late last month after his motorcycle hit a barrier.

The victim of the June 25 crash was James Dunn, 55, of Victorville, Calif., the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

He was riding a Harley Davidson Road Glide at about 11:20 a.m. when, “for reasons not known at this time,” he entered the left shoulder and hit a median barrier, police said.

He was ejected and died on scene from his injuries. The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway at mile marker 4 near Primm.

So far this year, the highway patrol’s southern command has investigated 36 fatal crashes in which 44 people died, according to the release.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.