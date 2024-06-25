Motorcycle crash near Primm leaves man dead

This adult revue is returning to the Strip, after a (long) COVID break

Not a bird, or a plane: Las Vegas to see 2 rockets in the sky this week

Pollsters say border issues may be driving force for Latino voters this fall

‘We will be out watching’: Las Vegas police confiscate illegal fireworks

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday near Primm.

According to police, troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a single motorcycle at 11:24 a.m. on southbound IR15, just south of Mile marker 4 (Primm).

One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Police closed the far-left travel lane for several hours on Tuesday, and reopened the lane around 5 p.m.