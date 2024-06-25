88°F
Motorcycle crash near Primm leaves man dead

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 12:31 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2024 - 12:32 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday near Primm.

According to police, troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a single motorcycle at 11:24 a.m. on southbound IR15, just south of Mile marker 4 (Primm).

One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Police closed the far-left travel lane for several hours on Tuesday, and reopened the lane around 5 p.m.

