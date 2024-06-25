Motorcycle crash near Primm leaves man dead
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday near Primm.
According to police, troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a single motorcycle at 11:24 a.m. on southbound IR15, just south of Mile marker 4 (Primm).
One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
Police closed the far-left travel lane for several hours on Tuesday, and reopened the lane around 5 p.m.